Nov 28 Capital & Counties Properties Plc :

* 2016 to date leasing activity with 84 leases transacted representing 11.2 million stg of income

* Further transactions are under offer, estate remains on track to achieve its ERV target of 100 million stg by December 2017

* Conservative loan-to-value of 20 percent and liquidity of 528 million stg as at Sept. 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)