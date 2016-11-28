BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 Bank Saint Petersburg :
* 9-month profit for period 3.0 billion roubles ($46.27 million), up 12.8 percent versus year ago
* 9-month net interest income 16.08 billion roubles versus 12.32 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month provision for loan impairment 9.39 billion roubles versus 8.88 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month net fee and commission income 3.5 billion roubles, up 19.9 percent versus year ago
* As at Oct. 1 Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.7 percent
* As at Oct. 1, the share of problem loans (total share of overdue loans and impaired not past due loans) amounted to 16.4 percent (12.4 percent as at Jan. 1, 2016) Source text - bit.ly/2fVfBOc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8341 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year