Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 28 Datatec Ltd :
* In terms of scrip distribution, 812,130 new ordinary shares were issued today to shareholders who did not elect to receive cash dividend
* This resulted in a capitalisation of distributable retained profits of company of 38.2 mln rand
* Shareholders holding 147.5 mln ordinary shares elected to receive gross cash dividend
* This resulted in a total gross cash dividend of 88.5 mln rand which was paid out of distributable retained profits of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)