Nov 28 TalkPool AG :

* Sparkzone agrees to join TalkPool to provide IoT based Solutions for Office Management

* TalkPool pays 160,000 Swiss francs ($158,636) for option to acquire majority of Swiss-based Sparkzone's shares by mid-2017

* TalkPool will pay 367,261.50 francs in TalkPool shares for 60 percent of Sparkzone's shares

($1 = 1.0086 Swiss francs)