UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd
* Says entered in to business transfer agreement for transferring its business of manufacturing and selling starch, sorbitol
* Says identified Bluecraft Agro Private Limited as potential purchaser to complete the slump sale for a consideration of INR 1001 Source text: bit.ly/2g9gtl6 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources