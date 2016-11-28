BRIEF-Norwood Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year
Nov 28 GIEAG Immobilien AG :
* GIEAG launches another commercial property project in the Stuttgart metropolitan area
* Construction of new office and commercial property to be completed in 2019
* Investment volume clearly in double-digit million euro range
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing