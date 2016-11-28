Nov 28 Hotel Properties Ltd

* Kata Boathouse subscribed for 49% of equity interest comprising 245,000 ordinary shares of baht 10 each in capital of boathouse

* Consideration for acquisition is Baht 2.45 million for 49% of equity in boathouse holding

* Share subscription not expected to have any material effect on consolidated earnings per share of HPL group for year ended 31 December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )