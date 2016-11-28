Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 28 Opera Software
* has decided to carry out a share buyback program of up to 14,664,700 shares, corresponding to up to approximately 10% of the issued shares, in line with proxy given in AGM in June
* shares purchased through the share buyback program may be used for prospective reductions of the share capital and to fulfill obligations under incentive schemes
* program ends at the latest on the day of the company's Annual General Meeting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)