Nov 28 Astaka Holdings Limited:

* Unit has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with johor bahru's city council, majlis bandaraya johor bahru

* Majlis bandaraya johor bahru to construct, develop and sell to mbjb a 15-storey grade a office tower

* Parties also intend to enter into a supplemental agreement with a contract value of rm35.0 million