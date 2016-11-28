Nov 28 Swiber Holdings Ltd
* swiber holdings limited (creditors' voluntary liquidation
of swiber offshore marine pte ltd)
* "accordingly, creditors' voluntary liquidation of som has
commenced on 28 november 2016"
* appointed messrs bob yap cheng ghee, graham hunter martin
and toh ai ling, all care of kpmg services pte. ltd., as joint
and several provisional liquidators of som
* directors of unit have on 28 nov lodged with official
receiver and registrar a statutory declaration under section
291(1) of companies act (cap 50)
