(Corrects in 5th bullet point to say 85 million pounds, not euros)

Nov 28 Tata Steel Ltd :

* Letter of intent signed for potential sale of Tata Steel UK's speciality steels business

* Deal for 100 million pound

* Says signing of LOI with Liberty House Group to enter into exclusive talks for potential sale of speciality steel business

* Says LOI covers several south Yorkshire based assets

* Says in current year, co is pursuing 85 million pounds worth of capital investments covering range of sustenance and improvement schemes

* So pursuing transformation plan to create sustainable future for UK strip products biz

* Success of plan to influence decisions on future investments

* Will continue to work closely with trade unions and will communicate any material news on the issue to employees on an ongoing basis Source text: bit.ly/2gymeWJ Further company coverage: