BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Nov 28 Gran Tierra Energy Inc
* Gran Tierra Energy announces two successful strategic acquisitions in the Ecopetrol 2016 bidding round in the Putumayo Basin
* Gran Tierra Energy intends to finance these acquisitions with cash on hand and available borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Gran Tierra Energy submitted winning bids totaling a combined $30.4 million for two blocks which Ecopetrol S.A.
* Under terms of bid round, sale agreement relating to each block must be submitted to Ecopetrol by Dec 7, executed by Dec 22
* Gran Tierra Energy each assignment agreement would be subject to prior approval of Colombia's Agencia Nacional De Hidrocarburos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru