Nov 28 Etalon Group Ltd says:

* It has signed a contract to acquire the rights to a new residential development project in Moscow.

* The expected NSA of the new project is 86,000 square metres, including 53,000 sq.m. of residential area.

* Etalon Group plans to begin construction and launch sales at the new project in the first half of 2018, and to complete the project in 2020.