BRIEF-UBS CEO says appropriately provisioned for RMBS cases
* UBS CEO says believes we are appropriately provisioned for rmbs cases
Nov 28 Barclays Plc
* Barclays plc announces that it has completed sale of its wealth and investment management (WIM) business in Singapore and Hong Kong to Bank of Singapore limited
* Purchase price, representing 1.75% of barclays WIM Singapore and Hong Kong's assets under management (aum) on completion, was $225 million.
* Transaction will result in a pro forma decrease in risk weighted assets of approximately 0.8 billion pounds.
FRANKFURT, Jan 27 Euro zone lending inched up to multi-year highs in December, fresh data showed, indicating that the European Central Bank's cheap cash is slowly making its way through the economy, if not fast enough for policy to be tightened soon.
OSLO, Jan 27 A Norwegian court will hear an appeal next week by four firms seeking to overturn a ruling that upheld a government decision to cut offshore gas transportation tariffs.