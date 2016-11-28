Nov 28 M P Evans Group Plc :

* Offer update

* Khong & Jaafar's report values group's land assets at $665 mln, which implies an equity value of 10.82 stg per share, 46 pct higher than KLK's offer

* Intends to pay a dividend, excluding special dividends, of at least 15 pence per share, represents an increase of at least 71 pct versus 2015 dividend

* Final dividend in respect of 2016, to be paid in June 2017, will be at least 12.75 pence per share