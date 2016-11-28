UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 M P Evans Group Plc :
* Offer update
* Khong & Jaafar's report values group's land assets at $665 mln, which implies an equity value of 10.82 stg per share, 46 pct higher than KLK's offer
* Intends to pay a dividend, excluding special dividends, of at least 15 pence per share, represents an increase of at least 71 pct versus 2015 dividend
* Final dividend in respect of 2016, to be paid in June 2017, will be at least 12.75 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources