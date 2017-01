Nov 28 Athene Holding Ltd

* Athene Holding Ltd sees IPO of 23.8 million Class A common shares priced between $38.00 and $42.00 each - SEC filing

* Athene Holding Ltd - selling shareholders are selling 23.8 million Class A common shares. Co will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares