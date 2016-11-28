Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 28 UK's Office of Communications:
* OFCOM has therefore issued a notification to Plusnet under section 96A of the Communications Act 2003
* Believe Plusnet contravened GC 11.1, rendering bills to users for broadband, telephony for amounts that exceeded the true extent of the service
* Plusnet had continued to bill certain end-users for broadband and telephony service after their service had been cancelled
* Plusnet now has opportunity to make representations to OFCOM on matters contained in notification before OFCOM final decision Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2gxJrM9] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)