BRIEF-Aldridge provides land acquisition update
* Aldridge provides land acquisition update and announces the appointment of Scotia Capital as financial advisor
Nov 28 Cigna Corp -
* Expect to reaffirm projected full year 2016 consolidated adjusted income from operations, which remains in range of $2.025 billion to $2.095 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2gyyGWo) Further company coverage:
* Aldridge provides land acquisition update and announces the appointment of Scotia Capital as financial advisor
* Says Q4 aerospace segment margin 20.2 percent versus 21.5 percent last year
Jan 27 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 13.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by weakness in its aerospace business.