BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Nov 28 Centennial Resource Development Inc :
* Centennial Resource Development - to acquire 100% of leasehold interests and related upstream assets in reeves county from Silverback Exploration, LLC
* Centennial resource development-on nov 21, affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC entered purchase agreement with silverback
* Centennial resource development- deal for $855 million in cash
* Centennial resource development - on Nov 27, riverstone & co entered into an agreement to assign riverstone's right to purchase such silverback assets
* Centennial Resource Development-Riverstone and affiliated funds committed to invest up to $500 million in centennial common and convertible preferred shares
* Centennial Resource Development Inc - transaction allows co to increase 2020 oil production goal from 30,000 bo/d to 50,000 bo/d
* Centennial Resource Development - as per Nov 27 agreement, riverstone affiliate has agreed to assign, and co has agreed to assume such silverback assets
* Company intends to finance remainder of purchase price through equity and/or debt financings Source text bit.ly/2gnqnxb Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru