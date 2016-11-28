BRIEF-Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion for ABP 501
* Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion for ABP 501 (biosimilar adalimumab) for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases
Nov 28 Merck & Co Inc
* FDA grants priority review to Merck's supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) seeking approval for Keytruda(pembrolizumab) for new indication in microsatellite instability-high cancer
* Pfizer receives positive CHMP opinion in europe for xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis
