BRIEF-Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
Nov 28 Iwg Technologies Inc
* IWG Technologies Inc - Announces execution of arrangement agreement
* IWG Technologies- Entered into definitive arrangement agreement with 1096777 B.C. Ltd., ("purchaser"), WM Capital Management, Inc. as guarantor
* IWG Technologies - Under agreement, purchaser agreed to acquire all of issued, outstanding common shares of IWG for consideration of $0.43 in cash/ IWG earnings per share
* IWG Technologies Inc - Purchaser will pay a total of approximately $16.5 million for IWG shares
* IWG Technologies Inc - Upon completion of transaction current management and employees of IWG will remain with company
* IWG Technologies - has agreed to pay termination fee to purchaser of $577,500 in connection with termination of deal due to occurrence of certain events
* IWG Technologies Inc - Board of directors of IWG has unanimously approved execution and delivery of arrangement agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
