Nov 28 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Spar nord has decided to issue bonds for an amount of 450
million Danish crowns ($64 million) with a perpetual term and
with option for bank to prepay loan no sooner than Dec. 6 2021
* Bonds will be issued with Dec. 6 2016 as value date, and
until Dec. 6 2021 they will bear interest at a rate of 5.50 pct
p.a.
* Loan will have a trigger point of 5 1/8 pct, which means
that loan will be written down if Spar Nord's common equity
(tier 1) ratio drops below this threshold
($1 = 7.0255 Danish crowns)
