BRIEF-Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
Nov 28 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp :
* Elliott management sends letter to cognizant technology solutions corporation outlining value-enhancement plan
* Elliott management - manages funds that collectively beneficially own more than 4% of common stock and equivalents of cognizant technology
* Elliott Management says cognizant "can achieve a value of $80-$90+ per share by end of 2017 by implementing value-enhancement plan"
* Elliott Management says also requested a near-term meeting with the cognizant board to share additional diligence and further thoughts
* Elliott Management -requesting meeting with board to share details of "operational plan that we believe will create significant value for stockholders"
* Elliott Management says "believe there are opportunities to optimize cognizant's two-in-a-box model, particularly with respect to non-strategic clients"
* Elliott Management - there is opportunity to streamline cognizant's sales function through optimization of complex matrix structure, selected selling roles
* Elliott Management to cognizant - "we have identified an opportunity to trim function sizes, specifically hr and finance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.36 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 U.S. energy companies this week added oil rigs for a 12th week in the last 13, extending an eight-month recovery as drillers take advantage of a deal by OPEC to cut production that has kept crude prices over $50 a barrel since early December. Drillers added 15 oil rigs in the week to Jan. 27, bringing the total count to 566, the most since November 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there