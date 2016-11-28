Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 28 Moscow Exchange:
* Says trading in Russian Navigation Technologies shares is suspended as of Dec. 1 due to the fact that Russian Navigation Technologies has been declared insolvent
* Announces delisting of Russian Navigation Technologies shares as of Dec. 9 Source text - bit.ly/2fEoN8N
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)