Nov 28 Equation Summit Ltd

* Equation summit -deal for issue and allotment of an aggregate number of 380 million shares in issued and paid-up share capital of co at s$0.0099 per subscription share

* Equation summit - entered into a subscription agreement with Teo Khiam Chong, Island Asset Management Pte Ltd and Chen Dawei

* Equation summit - intends to use 100% of net proceeds from subscription, estimated to be s$3.8 million, for expansion of disa digital safety pte. ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: