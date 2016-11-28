UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Equation Summit Ltd
* Equation summit -deal for issue and allotment of an aggregate number of 380 million shares in issued and paid-up share capital of co at s$0.0099 per subscription share
* Equation summit - entered into a subscription agreement with Teo Khiam Chong, Island Asset Management Pte Ltd and Chen Dawei
* Equation summit - intends to use 100% of net proceeds from subscription, estimated to be s$3.8 million, for expansion of disa digital safety pte. ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources