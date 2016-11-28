BRIEF-Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
Nov 28 Landauer Inc
* Gilead Capital says it is dismayed that Executive Chairman Michael Leatherman remains on Landauers board and that board intends to nominate him for re-election as a director
* Gilead Capital says it believes left with no alternative but to run a slate of directors in opposition to Landauer board's nominees at the 2017 annual meeting Source: (bit.ly/2gOH5Jz) Further company coverage:
* SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.36 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 U.S. energy companies this week added oil rigs for a 12th week in the last 13, extending an eight-month recovery as drillers take advantage of a deal by OPEC to cut production that has kept crude prices over $50 a barrel since early December. Drillers added 15 oil rigs in the week to Jan. 27, bringing the total count to 566, the most since November 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there