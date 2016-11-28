US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as earnings, GDP data disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Nov 28 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc
* Primeline Energy - China Development Bank,China Export and Import Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank agreed to adjust co's capital repayments schedule
* Primeline Energy Holdings - Syndicate also agreed to reduce co's interest rate margin over 6 month LIBOR on its outstanding US$232 million loan facility
* Primeline Energy Holdings - Amendments to Syndicate facility have deferred US$36 million of capital repayments over 12 month period that were previously due
* Primeline Energy Holdings - Syndicate reduced co's interest rate margin from 470bps to 335bps over 6 month LIBOR from Nov 2016 until disputes are resolved
* Company has fully met November 2016 repayment in adjusted schedule and loan service is maintained as normal
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next generation of Air Force One presidential aircraft, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing