Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 28 Turbon AG :
* In the first nine months of 2016 Turbon generated consolidated sales of 71.1 million euros ($75.22 million) compared to 80.3 million euros in the comparable period of 2015
* For the full year 2016, expects consolidated sales of approx. 100 million euros
* 9-month EBIT amounted to 4.7 million euros, compared with 5.4 million euros in the comparable period of 2015
* Group net profit in the first nine months of 2016 amounted to 3.0 million euros (2015: 3.4 million euros)
* Profit from ordinary activities in the first nine months of 2016 amounted to 4.1 million euros (2015: 4.8 million euros)
* For the full year 2016, plans to generate result from ordinary activities of more than 6.0 million euros
* Sees in 2017 group turnover of more than 120 million euros and at least a repetition of the earnings figures of the year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)