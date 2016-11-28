BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
Nov 28 Remedis SA :
* Resolves on early redemption of bonds worth in total 6.8 million zlotys ($1.63 million) and to issue new bonds worth 6.8 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1779 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Friday cut its outlook for Turkey to "negative" from "stable", citing growing constraints on policymakers' ability to contain inflation and shore up the tumbling lira currency.
