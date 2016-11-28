UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Edel AG :
* FY revenue up 7 percent at 180.2 million euros ($190.72 million)
* FY net profit up 47 percent at 4.2 million euros
* Proposes dividend of 0.10 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources