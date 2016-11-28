BRIEF-Seamico Securities reports FY net profit of 236.5 mln baht
* Fy total revenues 406.5 million baht versus 248.8 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jb2le8) Further company coverage:
Nov 28 Euro Cervantes SOCIMI SAU :
* The shareholder, Euro Iberia Private Limited, authorized the formalization of the acquisition of 48.9 percent of the company, which owns a shopping center in Barcelona, for about 200 million euros ($212 million)
* Initially, the company expects to finance the acquisition via a loan granted by a related entity Source text: bit.ly/2fsWKOk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy total revenues 406.5 million baht versus 248.8 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jb2le8) Further company coverage:
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.02 billion rupees; income from operations was 5.91 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jlxqHf) Further company coverage:
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined