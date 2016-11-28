Nov 28 Euro Cervantes SOCIMI SAU :

* The shareholder, Euro Iberia Private Limited, authorized the formalization of the acquisition of 48.9 percent of the company, which owns a shopping center in Barcelona, for about 200 million euros ($212 million)

* Initially, the company expects to finance the acquisition via a loan granted by a related entity Source text: bit.ly/2fsWKOk

