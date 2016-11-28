Nov 28 Orbis SA

* Its unit, Accor-Pannonia Hotels Zrt, agrees with Erste Group Immorent Holding GmbH and Subholding Immorent GmbH on conditions of buy back of leased hotels under Accor brands in Budapest, Hungary

* Its unit to buy from Erste Group Immorent Holding GmbH and Subholding Immorent GmbH 100 percent stake in 5 Hotel Kft, hotels owner, for 64.3 million euros ($68.1 million) net

* 5 Hotel Kft owns "Mercure Budapest Korona", "Ibis Styles Budapest Center", "Ibis Budapest City", "Ibis Budapest Centrum" and "Mercure Budapest Buda"