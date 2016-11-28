Nov 28 Charles Voegele Holding AG :

* Charles Voegele Belgium: completion of judicial reorganization through transfer of business operations

* In total 14 of 41 Charles Voegele stores in Belgium will be taken over by Dec. 1 by new operators

* Belgian board of directors has decided to file for bankruptcy for remaining business of Charles Voegele Belgium

* If court approves this petition, a liquidator will be put in place and will decide on further proceeding as from moment of his/her appointment