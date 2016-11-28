UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Charles Voegele Holding AG :
* Charles Voegele Belgium: completion of judicial reorganization through transfer of business operations
* In total 14 of 41 Charles Voegele stores in Belgium will be taken over by Dec. 1 by new operators
* Belgian board of directors has decided to file for bankruptcy for remaining business of Charles Voegele Belgium
* If court approves this petition, a liquidator will be put in place and will decide on further proceeding as from moment of his/her appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources