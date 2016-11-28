US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as earnings, GDP data disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Nov 28 Nikkei :
* Sales of food products likely will lift group operating profit of Ryohin Keikaku by 20% on the year to just over 31 billion yen in March-Nov period-Nikkei
* Operating revenue in March-Nov period probably will reach about 250 billion yen, a 10% increase - Nikkei
* Ryohin Keikaku likely will keep FY earnings projection for operating profit of 38 billion yen, up 10%, on 9% increase in operating revenue to 336.5 billion yen-Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2ftwaEN) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next generation of Air Force One presidential aircraft, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: