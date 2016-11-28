BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Nov 28 Future Land Development Holdings Ltd
* Suzhou country garden will acquire 50% equity interest in golden century held by suzhou future land
* Future land development - suzhou future land and its wholly-owned subsidiary, golden century, entered into agreement with suzhou country garden
* Future land development holdings - suzhou country garden will contribute rmb565 million to obtain 50% equity interest in golden century
* Upon completion of disposal, golden century will cease to be a subsidiary of suzhou future land
* It is expected that there is no material gain or loss before tax from disposal for group
* Net proceeds from disposal after expenses are expected to be approximately rmb565 million
* Does not expect any material financial impact on group's assets or liabilities arising from agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Friday cut its outlook for Turkey to "negative" from "stable", citing growing constraints on policymakers' ability to contain inflation and shore up the tumbling lira currency.
