Nov 28 Boeing Co

* Boeing Co issues statement on WTO ruling on Washington state tax incentives

* Boeing Co - World Trade Organization (WTO) "rejected virtually all of European Union's challenges to Washington state tax incentives"

* Boeing Co - expect EU and Airbus to appeal WTO'S decision

* Boeing CO - in total, EU claimed that Boeing had received $8.7 billion in subsidies

* Boeing Co says "WTO found that to date Boeing has received no benefit from 777X rate incentive, and will not until 2020"