Nov 28 Generix SA :

* H1 net profit 0.3 million euros ($317,160.00) versus 0.7 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 1.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros (published) year ago

* EBITDA of 6 pct of revenue

* Cash flow of last half of year was marked by an increase of 6 million euros in net treasury corresponding with financing activities

* Confidently faces second half of year