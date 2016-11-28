Nov 28 Echo Investment SA :

* Q3 net profit 52.4 million zlotys ($12.53 million) versus 50.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 revenue 131.8 million zlotys versus 135.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Says in first 9 months of 2016 the apartments sale grew by 46 pct year on year and office space leasing doubled, to over 51,000 square meters, year on year