* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Nov 28 Echo Investment SA :
* Q3 net profit 52.4 million zlotys ($12.53 million) versus 50.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 revenue 131.8 million zlotys versus 135.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Says in first 9 months of 2016 the apartments sale grew by 46 pct year on year and office space leasing doubled, to over 51,000 square meters, year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1828 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Friday cut its outlook for Turkey to "negative" from "stable", citing growing constraints on policymakers' ability to contain inflation and shore up the tumbling lira currency.
