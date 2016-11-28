Nov 28 Village Bank And Trust Financial Corp :

* Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp qtrly net income per share available to common shareholders $8.21

* Qtrly net interest income before provision for loan losses $3.4 million versus $3.2 million

* In quarter, net income was positively impacted by reversal of about $12 million valuation allowance previously recorded against net deferred tax asset Source text (bit.ly/2gPdHD0) Further company coverage: