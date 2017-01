Nov 28 S&P Global Ratings:

* New Jersey's various purposes general obligation bonds rated 'A-' with a negative outlook; other ratings affirmed

* Negative outlook on New Jersey GO rating reflects view that state's pension liabilities will remain a source of downward pressure on rating

* At projected funding levels, pension funding is already a source of pressure on New Jersey's budget Source text: (bit.ly/2fXC3Gn)