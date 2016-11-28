US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as earnings, GDP data disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Nov 28 Elbit Imaging Ltd :
* Elbit Imaging Ltd. announces refusal to the debt conversion proposal from its subsidiary Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd and extension to the debt of Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd maturity date
* Elbit Imaging Ltd- In addition, accepted Elbit Medical's request to extend maturity date of Elbit Medical's debt to co to April 1, 2018
* Elbit Imaging - Board has decided to reject proposal to convert all outstanding debts of Elbit Medical to co which amounted to about NIS 150.24 million
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next generation of Air Force One presidential aircraft, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing