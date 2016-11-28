UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 Delegat's Group Ltd -
* No significant damage reported from recent earthquakes
* Advises no significant damage to buildings, tank storage facilities or winemaking and viticulture infrastructure reported at any sites
* As a precautionary measure structural engineers will be engaged to undertake further assessments in due course
* No inventory has been lost and normal operations continue uninterrupted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources