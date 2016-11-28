Nov 28 Almonty Industries Inc
* Almonty announces the full repayment of the outstanding
loan owed to TaeguTec Ltd and has received a letter of
commitment from an industry participant for the remaining
necessary funding for the buildout of the Sangdong mine
* Almonty Industries says has repaid outstanding C$6.5
million loan and accrued interest that was owed to TaeguTec Ltd
* Almonty Industries says in addition, co, TaeguTec
terminated all other agreements that were previously in effect
between parties relating to Sangdong
* Almonty Industries says believes outcome of negotiations
will satisfy requirements of LOC up to KRW 50 billion of debt
financing
