Nov 29 Empired Ltd

* Ebitda for first half of FY17 is expected to be between $6.0m and $6.8m

* New Zealand operations have been disrupted due to recent earthquake near Wellington with an estimated impact of $0.4m EBITDA in half

* Net debt is tracking in line with management expectations

* "Sales pipeline is strong and continue to expect pleasing top line growth and EBITDA margin expansion in FY17 and beyond"

* EBITDA in second half remains on track to be stronger than first half

* EBITDA in second half remains on track to be stronger than first half (in line with historic cyclical trends)