BRIEF-CRCAM Brie Picardie FY consolidated net income group share down at 167.9 million euros
Jan 27 Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie :
Nov 29 Suncorp Group Ltd :
* Asx alert-Suncorp and NIB to offer expanded health insurance range,SUN-NHF.AX
* Suncorp group -co and NIB health funds announced an expansion of their partnership to launch a suite of private health insurance solutions in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie :
* REPORTS A 7.07 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jmWv4j) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.