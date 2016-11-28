Nov 28 Cemex Sab De Cv
* Cemex and Quikrete agree on terms and conditions for sale
of u.s. Reinforced concrete pipe manufacturing business
* Cemex - proceeds obtained from the transaction will be
used mainly for debt reduction
* Deal for approximately $500 million plus an additional
.$40 million purchase price contingent on future performance
* Says one of its subsidiaries in U.S. Has signed agreement
to divest its reinforced concrete business to Quikrete Holdings
