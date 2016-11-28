Nov 28 Cemex Sab De Cv

* Cemex and Quikrete agree on terms and conditions for sale of u.s. Reinforced concrete pipe manufacturing business

* Cemex - proceeds obtained from the transaction will be used mainly for debt reduction

* Deal for approximately $500 million plus an additional .$40 million purchase price contingent on future performance

* Says one of its subsidiaries in U.S. Has signed agreement to divest its reinforced concrete business to Quikrete Holdings

* Cemex - proceeds obtained from transaction will be used mainly for debt reduction and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: