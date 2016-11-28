UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd -
* Group, through purchaser, conditionally agreed to acquire from vendor sale share and sale loan at consideration
* Consideration for proposed acquisition is hk$227mln
* Vendor is Gold Mission Limited, a unit of Skyway; purchaser is Celestial Lodge Limited, unit of company
* Target company is Sky Eagle Global Limited, a wholly- owned subsidiary of vendor
* Consideration for proposed acquisition exceeds HK$10mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources