BRIEF-NextEra Energy Partners LP Q4 results press release
Please click on the link below for NextEra Energy Partners LP's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
Nov 28 Impinj Inc
* Impinj, inc. Launches follow-on offering
* Launch of a proposed follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock
* Offering to include 1 million shares to be offered by impinj and 2.5 million shares to be offered by certain selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Please click on the link below for NextEra Energy Partners LP's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
Please click on the link below for NextEra Energy Inc's fourth-quarter earnings press release: Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k9oUz8)
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab