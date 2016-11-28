Nov 28 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

* CDC, several states, USDA-APHIS are investigating multistate outbreak of multidrug-resistant Salmonella Heidelberg infections

* Twenty-one people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella heidelberg have been reported from 8 states

* Eight ill people were hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported due to outbreak of Salmonella Heidelberg

* Epidemiologic, traceback, lab findings have linked outbreak to contact with dairy bull calves purchased from livestock markets in Wisconsin

* Illness onset dates range from January 11, 2016 to October 24, 2016 from the outbreak Source text (bit.ly/2gzcGym)