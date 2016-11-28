UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 (Reuters) -
* Moody's - state takeover of Atlantic City likely to prevent default, a credit positive
* Moody's - the state of New Jersey Takeover is credit positive for Atlantic City, likely eliminating any immediate threat of default at least through 2017
* Moody's - while the State has not officially guaranteed Atlantic City'S debt, director Cunningham has said the state intends to prevent any default
* Moody's - while New Jersey has financial issues of its own, temporarily covering Atlantic City'S debts would barely register on its balance sheet
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources